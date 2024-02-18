Clemson lands in the Top 12 for 4-star cornerback Timothy Merritt

Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff are hard at work recruiting in the 2025 class and continue to make progress toward building one of the best classes in the country.

Four-star cornerback Timothy Merritt took to social media Saturday night to announce his top 12 schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers are competing with Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, UCF, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Florida Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas for his commitment.

According to Rivals’ rankings, Merritt is a 4-star recruit and the No.36 ranked cornerback in the 2025 class. He currently holds 24 Division-I offers, but only 12 teams remain in the hunt for the Alabama cornerback.

Breaking: Four ⭐️ CB Timothy Merritt narrows his list down to 12. “I’ve had a feeling but today felt right.” Merritt holds over 24+ offers but now the talented defender has cut things down. Full Story: https://t.co/EP9gplW4cb pic.twitter.com/f2lBW4hY7N — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) February 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire