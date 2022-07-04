Clemson lands priority commitment from Peach State lineman

Clemson just picked up a big-time commitment from a priority 2023 offensive lineman.

Four-star tackle Zechariah Owens took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Penn State.

Owens is the No. 16 tackle and the No. 169 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Before trimming his list down to his three finalists, Owens held offers from 24 schools, including Georgia, Florida State and South Carolina.

Although it didn’t become official until Monday, Owens’ pledge to the Tigers isn’t shocking, as nine 247Sports insiders and writers crystal balled the 6-foot-7, 350-pound Owens to choose Clemson.

Owens joins four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell, and four-star tackle Ian Reed as the Tigers’ three offensive line verbal commits. With Owens’ announcement, Clemson now has 16 pledges in its 2023 class, which is No. 4 in the nation according to 247Sports rankings.