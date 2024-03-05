Clemson lands the No. 3 seed in this latest College Football Playoff prediction

As college football’s offseason rolls on, teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 season by beefing up their rosters through recruiting and the transfer portal.

The Clemson Tigers, known for their talent and solid coaching, have their sights set on making it to the College Football Playoff. To get there, they’ll need to bring their A-game in 2024, whether that means snagging an ACC Championship win for a playoff spot or earning an at-large bid as one of the nation’s top teams.

With the playoffs now accommodating 12 teams, it’s a game-changer for college football. This means more opportunities for teams like Clemson to make their mark and punch their ticket back to the playoffs.

Recently Sports Illustrated’s FanNation recently released an article predicting the CFP for the 2024 season, with Clemson earning the No. 3 seed.

After missing out on three straight playoffs, the Tigers could be in for a jump in the new format that rewards league titles, and with a strong defense looking to pair with an offense that should build on last year’s experience.

Clemson’s got a shot at a seeding like this, but it won’t come easy. The pressure’s on Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense to step up and elevate the team’s chances.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire