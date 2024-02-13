Clemson lands the No. 3 seed in this updated way-too-early 2024 12-team CFP prediction

As college football’s offseason continues, teams are bolstering their rosters through recruiting and the transfer portal for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Clemson Tigers, equipped with talent and a stellar coaching staff, aim for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff. Achieving this goal demands excellence in 2024, either through securing an ACC Championship win for a playoff berth or earning an at-large bid as one of the nation’s top teams.

With the playoffs expanding to 12 teams, college football teams like Clemson now have greater opportunities. This expansion broadens the horizon, offering Clemson more pathways to return to the playoffs.

Yardbreaker recently updated their way-too-early prediction for the 2024 12-team College Football Playoff, with Clemson remaining with the No.3 seed as the ACC Champions.

Clemson has lost at least three games in three consecutive seasons, and 2023’s 9-4 finish snapped a string of 12 consecutive years with at least 10 victories. The Tigers have not been part of the CFP since the 2019 campaign, but the ACC has no true favorite in 2024. So, why not the Tigers? They just might be the most title-ready member at the moment. Now, Clemson needs Cade Klubnik to blossom into one of the country’s top quarterbacks after he completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. A dependable supporting cast at the skill positions would also help. That said, Clemson’s defense should remain among the best in the nation.

Clemson has a clear window to a seeding like this, but it will be easier said than done. It’s on Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense to improve and give this team a chance.

