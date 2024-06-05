Clemson lands massive 4-star commitment from cornerback Graceson Littleton

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have a stacked 2025 recruiting class, with that class getting that much more stacked on Wednesday with a huge commitment in the secondary.

Four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton announced his commitment to Clemson via X (formerly known as Twitter), landing the Tigers another 4-star recruit and top player in the class. The 6-foot, 180-pound lockdown corner chose the Tigers over Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma.

According to 247Sports 2025 class rankings, Littleton ranks as the No. 9 cornerback and the No. 71 overall player. A huge commitment for a Clemson program that needs to hit in recruiting to succeed.

Clemson’s 2025 class was already considered Top 5 and could jump further up the rankings with this commitment.

