Clemson lands linebacker commitment in the 2024 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have added a late member to their 2024 recruiting class.

Providence High School (Charlotte, N.C.) linebacker Billy Wilkes announced via X (Twitter) that he has accepted a preferred walk offer from Swinney and the Tigers. Clemson adds another linebacker to their 2024 class, a position of need for the program.

“Blessed to announce that I am committed to Clemson University!!” Wilkes posted. “Huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and trainers for helping me get to this point.”

While Wilkes isn’t a highly touted recruit, Swinney and this staff don’t offer unless they see something in a player. Wilkes will look to make a statement and prove why he should have been offered a scholarship from the program.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire