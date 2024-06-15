Clemson lands impact player in the transfer portal

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich has been among the most active Clemson coaches in the transfer portal, landing some of the best transfers in the country since taking over as the Tigers’ head coach.

The latest transfer portal commitment for Clemson came on Saturday as former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi announced his commitment to Clemson. A great signing for the Tigers who look to bolster their outfield.

Over his initial four seasons at North Central College (Ill.), competing at the Division III level, he became a key player by starting in 144 games. Throughout his tenure, he achieved several season-highs, including a .374 batting average in 2022, scoring 73 runs in 2022, accumulating 111 total bases in 2022, driving in 44 RBIs in 2021, hitting 16 doubles in 2022, and recording 10 triples in 2021.

This past season, he earned second-team All-MVC honors and a spot on the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional All-Tournament Team. He posted a .324 batting average, with 14 doubles, 57 runs, 34 walks, and 25 hit-by-pitches. His performance also included an impressive .895 OPS and a .464 OBP.

Faith precedes success. Blessed for the opportunity to finish my college career at Clemson. Go Tigers! 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/VJ7VHRUBVK — Dominic Listi (@dominiclisti) June 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire