Clemson lands huge commitment from the grandson of Tigers’ legend Randy Mahaffey

Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball team have been on a tear in the transfer portal, with recruiting also being strong but flying a bit more under the radar.

Recently, the Tigers landed a huge commitment from Lake Norman High (Mooresville, N.C.) power forward/center Trent Steinour. The highly rated prospect announced his commitment via X Thursday.

“110% committed! I want to thank Coach Brownell, Coach (Lucas) McKay and the entire coaching staff for this opportunity. I thank my family, friends and coaches for believing in me and I look forward to my future as a Clemson tiger! #Clemsongrit #AGTG”

Steinour is the grandson of Clemson legend Randy Mahaffey. Mahaffey was a first-team All-ACC player in 1966-67, averaging 16 points and 9.7 rebounds during his career.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Steinour is the No. 201 overall player in the 2025 class.

