Clemson lands huge commitment in 4-star offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are on a tear recruiting their 2025 class.

The addition of Matt Luke looks to be paying off already, with the Tigers landing a big-time offensive line target on Sunday. Four-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) that he has committed to play football at Clemson.

According to 247Sports rankings, Jacobs is the No. 14 offensive tackle and the No. 123 overall player in the 2025 class. One of the most talented offensive line recruits in the class is heading to Clemson, which is a team that needs help, youth, and depth with that unit.

The Tigers 2025 class is looking fantastic early in the recruiting cycle.

