Clemson lands four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina

Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over five other teams.

The 2023 signal-caller announced his decision on Tuesday at Briarwood Christian High School. In the fall, Vizzina threw for 2,247 yards and 18 touchdowns, also adding running for 649 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

The Birmingham, Alabama native chose Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

In his commitment announcement, Vizzina said that he would be attending Clemson early, presumably as a mid-year enrollee next spring.

With his commitment, Vizzina could join a loaded quarterback room in 2023, with the possibility of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik still being around.

List