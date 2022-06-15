Clemson lands four-star defensive lineman prospect

Clemson has landed its 11th commitment to its 2023 class, and it’s a priority addition for the Tigers.

Announcing his decision on Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley will attend Clemson. He chose the Tigers over his three other finalists: Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.

Ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 40 overall recruit, Burley is 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds. Playing for Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Ga., he finished his junior season in 2021 with 54 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks and one forced fumble.

Although five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina edges him out, Burley is the second-highest graded prospect in Clemson’s 2023 class with a .9816 247Sports Composite score.

The Tigers previously had 11 commitments on Tuesday, but four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph decommitted, bringing the number back to 10 before Burley’s announcement on Wednesday.

