Clemson lands in ESPN analyst Greg McElroy’s Top 10 secondaries entering 2024

Clemson’s defense has a lot of talent heading into the 2024 season, and the Tigers’ secondary is one of the most impressive units on the entire team.

A couple of seasons ago in defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s first year as DC, the Clemson secondary had a tough year, something the Tigers defense wasn’t accustomed too. It was a single year however, as since then Clemson’s secondary has developed into one of the best in the country.

According to ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who recently discussed the Top 10 secondaries in college football on his Always College Football show, Clemson has the No. 9 best secondary in college football.

RJ Mickens is back, Avieon Terell is back at corner, who I think his best football is in front of him,” Greg McElroy touts of the Tigers. However, there’s a certain young safety that really caught his eye last season and could be in for a huge fall. Khalil Barnes at the nickel spot can play some safety. I think he’s a star and proved that last year with some of the opportunistic plays that he played at times last year. Goodness gracious, he had three forced fumbles, three interceptions, he also had a fumble recovery which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown. I mean, this is a guy that just flat-out makes plays.

Clemson has playmakers in their secondary, and while you’re more likely to hear about the Tigers’ defensive line, this secondary is no joke. This defense is looking like a powerhouse heading into the 2024 season.

