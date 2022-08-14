Clemson lands commitment from top 2023 athlete

Clemson has landed a massive verbal commitment from one of the country’s top recruits.

After long being pegged by recruiting analysts to commit to Notre Dame, four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his pledge to the Tigers. He chose Clemson over Alabama, Boston College and Notre Dame.

Hanafin is the No. 18 athlete in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 prospect coming out of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

While recruiting websites list him as an athlete, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hanafin was primarily recruited by Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and will likely play at receiver for the Tigers.

“I really loved my time at Clemson for my official visit,” Hanafin told 247Sports. “The whole trip my entire family and I were treated like part of the Clemson family. One of the biggest takeaways was how genuine everyone was from Coach Swinney and Coach (Tyler) Grisham to my player host Cade Klubnik who I got to spend a lot of good time with. I heard lots of ‘Swinneyisms’ from all the coaches there and they really lined up with my beliefs.”

Assuming Hanafin does line up at receiver, his commitment marks Clemson’s second from a wide receiver prospect, the other being four-star Noble Johnson.

With Hanafin’s commitment, Clemson now has 20 verbal commitments to its 2023 recruiting class, two of which are five-stars and 15 of which are four-stars.

