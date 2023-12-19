Clemson lands commitment from Peach State safety, flips from App State

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have flipped a three-star safety who was originally committed to App State.

Rome (Ga.) 2024 safety Joe Wilkinson took to social media Tuesday to announce his commitment to play at Clemson. Wilkinson took an official visit to Clemson this weekend, and the Tigers’ must have left an impression.

Wilkinson de-committed from App State on Sunday, giving the Tigers a window to land the Peach State safety. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Wilkinson is the No.187 safety and the No.1899 overall player in the 2024 class.

Clemson now has 19 total commitments in their 2024 class, and we should expect a few more commitments down the line.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire