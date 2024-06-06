Clemson lands commitment from the No. 1 prospect out of New York

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers just landed another huge piece in their 2025 recruiting class.

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) four-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne announced His commitment on Thursday, becoming the 13th member of Clemson’s 25’ class. A huge commitment for the Tigers, who look to bolster their offensive line. Adding one of the top recruits in the class will definitely help.

According to Rivals rankings, Byrne is the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York. Rivals is the highest in Byrne of the major recruiting websites, ranking as the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Clemson’s 2025 class continues to strengthen and remains one of the top classes in the country.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire