Clemson lands commitment from local 2024 recruit

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been active in recruiting to start the month of December, adding another recruit to their 2024 class on Monday.

Greer (S.C.) High School 2024 wide receiver Chase Byrd announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter/X, a local product. It is a preferred walk-on for Byrd, who received his offer on Nov. 19.

During his senior season, Byrd recorded 43 catches from 684 yards with 11 touchdowns. He had an excellent junior year, recording 57 receptions for 884 yards and 8 more touchdowns.

Byrd also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball his senior season. The Tigers will look to continue this hot recruiting run as the rest of the 2024 recruiting cycle continues.

