Clemson lands commitment from four-star linebacker

After landing four commitments last week, Clemson just added another priority recruit to its 2023 class.

Receiving 34 total offers, four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson announced on Twitter on Monday that he is committing to Clemson. Ranked as the No. 11 linebacker by 247Sports Composite, Anderson chose the Tigers over Utah, Michigan State and USC, among others.

Playing for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., Anderson had 78 tackles (7 for loss), four sacks, five pass break ups and two interceptions as a junior in 2021. He last visited Clemson on June 3, along with 29 other recruits, which was the first time head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff had official June visits. With Anderson’s decision, four of the 30 recruits who visited on June 3 have committed to Clemson since then.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Anderson joins the nine other commits in Clemson 2023 class, including five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and four-star edge David Ojiegbe.

