Clemson lands commitment from a four-star Palmetto State athlete

Alex Turri
·1 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff have been working hard recruiting in the 2025 class and the results are beginning to show.

2025 four-star athlete Marquise Henderson is the latest to commit to Clemson, and it did not take him much time to make a decision. Henderson received a scholarship offer from the Tigers on Sunday, and less than a day later, he announced his commitment to Clemson. Another great pickup for the Tigers.

According to Rivals rankings, Henderson is a four-star recruit and the No.2 player in the Palmetto State. He also ranks as the No.24 athlete in the 2025 class, though he is expected to be a running back at the next level.

Swinney’s 2025 class is continuing to build strongly.

