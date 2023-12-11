Clemson lands commitment from a four-star Palmetto State athlete

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff have been working hard recruiting in the 2025 class and the results are beginning to show.

2025 four-star athlete Marquise Henderson is the latest to commit to Clemson, and it did not take him much time to make a decision. Henderson received a scholarship offer from the Tigers on Sunday, and less than a day later, he announced his commitment to Clemson. Another great pickup for the Tigers.

According to Rivals rankings, Henderson is a four-star recruit and the No.2 player in the Palmetto State. He also ranks as the No.24 athlete in the 2025 class, though he is expected to be a running back at the next level.

Swinney’s 2025 class is continuing to build strongly.

