Clemson lands commitment from 2024 linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers landed a linebacker in the 2024 class Tuesday as he announced his commitment to Clemson.

Good Counsel High School (Olney, Md.) linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor is now committed to the Tigers, joining teammate, four-star defensive end Darien Mayo as a member of Clemson’s 2024 class. It is a strong pickup for the Tigers, with Kubah-Taylor earning a first-team all-conference linebacker this past season at Good Counsel.

While he may not have a star ranking on 247Sports, Rivals, or On3, Swinney and his staff wouldn’t be offering him if they didn’t see something in him. Clemson continues to build their 2024 class as they also prepare for the Gator Bowl.

