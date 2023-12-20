Clemson lands big commitment from 4-Star OL Elyjah Thurmon

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers just landed a huge commitment from an offensive line target.

Bradwell Institute (Hinesville, GA) 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon has committed to Clemson, an excellent landing for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Thrumon ranks as the IOL and the overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Clemson came out on top in this one after competing with teams such as Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and UCF for his commitment. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman will be an early enrollee as he looks to help bolster a Clemson offensive line that could use some serious help.

A great start to the day for the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire