Clemson lands atop of ESPN’s future defense power rankings

After allowing the second-fewest points per game in the FBS last season, Clemson’s defense has the talent, experience and potential to be one of the nation’s best units in 2022 and beyond.

Between a loaded defensive line that returns all of its starters from 2021 to a fast and dynamic linebacker room, head coach Dabo Swinney has plenty of defenders that have NFL potential.

With the departure of several coaches, including former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the Tigers’ defense has entered into a new era. Although coaching and roster changes often have a negative impact on teams, there’s reason to believe Clemson’s past defensive success will continue for years to come.

According to ESPN college football analyst Adam Rittenberg, Clemson has the greatest potential to be a top-tier defense for the next three seasons. He ranked Clemson above last nation’s top defense, Georiga, among others like Wisconsin and Alabama.

Here’s what Rittenberg had to say about the Tigers’ defense.