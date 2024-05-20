Clemson lands another huge commitment in the transfer portal

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are retooling for the 2024-25 season, absolutely crushing it in the transfer portal.

The Tigers men’s basketball team has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal and it looks to be working out for them. On Monday, the Tigers’ added another big time transfer in Myles Foster.

At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Foster had an impressive senior season with the Redbirds, starting 31 games, shooting 53% from the field, and averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and over three blocks per game. This performance earned him the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. Before joining the Redbirds, Foster spent three seasons at Monmouth, where he was a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-American in 2022, leading in points (12.5), rebounds (6.6), while also contributing 40 steals and 59 assists.

Foster, who entered the transfer portal on April 2, has one season of eligibility left. He is the latest addition to Coach Brownell’s roster from the transfer portal, joining Viktor Lakhin from Cincinnati, Jaeden Zackery from Boston College, and Christian Reeves from Duke since the season concluded.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire