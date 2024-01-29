Clemson lands another four-star recruit in offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley

Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke added their second OL recruit of the day Sunday when they secured a commitment from Jaylan Beckley, a 6’5″, 300-pound prospect out of Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas.

Rivals.com rates Beckley a four-star prospect in the class of 2025 while on3 Sports has him as a three-star recruit. Clemson beat out LSU, Oklahoma, and in-state schools SMU, Baylor and Texas A&M for Beckley’s commitment. Purdue also extended an offer to Beckley earlier in the month.

According to Rivals, Beckley is the 30th best offensive tackle in the class of 2025, as well as the 56th best prospect from the state of Texas.

Beckley announced his recruitment to Clemson on Twitter/X Sunday.

Beckley added to what was already a good week by Swinney and his assistants. Earlier Sunday, four-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs committed to Clemson over South Carolina and others. Jacobs is the No. 14 offensive tackle and the No. 123 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports rankings. His father, Brandon Jacobs, spent eight years in the NFL and won two Super Bowl rings with New York Giants.

Both Beckley and Jacobs were recruited by Luke, the former Ole Miss head coach who joined Swinney’s staff in December.

Beckley is the third four-star recruit to commit to Clemson in the past week, joining defensive end Ari Watford (Norfolk, Va.).

