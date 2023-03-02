Clemson DE KJ Henry calls Justin Fields 'modern day Michael Vick'

Clemson DE calls Justin Fields 'modern day Michael Vick' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is one of the more athletic, explosive and highlight-reel quarterbacks in the NFL.

In fact, the coming prospects in the upcoming NFL draft are noticing, too.

“He’s the modern-day Michael Vick," Clemson defensive end KJ Henry said at the NFL combine, according to Zach Pearson.

Indeed, Fields has uncanny speed and velocity at the quarterback position.

Despite his surprisingly large size at 6-foot-3 and about 230 pounds, he has elite speed. He can run low 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and he recorded more runs over 20 miles per hour last season than any other quarterback.

Last season, Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards, joining the aforementioned Vick and Lamar Jackson. He came just short of Jackson's single-season quarterback rushing record.

He did break other NFL and franchise records, however. He ran for the most yards any quarterback has in a single game, defeating Vick's previous record and setting the benchmark at 178 yards.

He also ran for the longest run and touchdown run (67 yards) in Bears franchise history. He rushed for three 60+ yard touchdowns during the regular season.

Despite Fields' saying "I don't plan to rush for 1,000 yards every season," his athletic ability will surely become a constant arrow the Bears pull out of their offensive quiver.

And defensive ends, like Henry, will surely have a tough time deciphering his read options and chasing him down.

