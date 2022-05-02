Clemson’s Justyn Ross finds first NFL home after going undrafted, reports say

After a disappointing weekend of not hearing his name called, Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross will have a chance in the NFL after all.

Ross will take the free agent route with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted, according to reports on Monday.

The Phenix City, Alabama native was the Tigers’ leading receiver with 514 yards on 46 receptions with three touchdowns in 2021 while playing in the slot, something he hadn’t done often in his career. He attributed his versatility in playing the slot, field or boundary with his size and athleticism, which allowed the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder to tie for fifth in all-time program receiving touchdowns, place 10th in all-time receiving yards and 11th in career receptions in Clemson’s record books with 2,379 yards and 20 TDs on 158 receptions.

Ross added an even greater appreciation for football after it was almost taken away from him. It was discovered in the spring of 2020 that he had a congenital fusion in his spine, which required him to have surgery that summer. At first, he was told he might never be able to play again. After seeking a second opinion, he was later cleared to return to football. He missed three games this past season with a foot injury as a 10-game starter.

Ross drew buzz as a future first-round draft pick after a 1,000-yard freshman season in 2018. He caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown that season in the national championship win over Alabama.

In recent weeks, most pundits projected Ross as a Day 3 selection. During the pre-draft process, the wide receiver maintained that he’s 100% healthy. It seems teams still had concerns, which prevented Ross from being drafted at all.

There’s no doubt what Ross can do when healthy, though. In his first two seasons, the now-former Tiger totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns, having started every game his sophomore season in 2019.

Clemson NFL Draft picks