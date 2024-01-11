Clemson just outside the Top 10 in this way-too-early college football Top 25 for 2024 season

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s football team had a pretty good 2023, but the Tigers and their fans were expecting a bit more.

Ending the season with a thrilling 38-35 victory in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky is a fantastic way to conclude, but the overall 9-4 record, with a 4-4 standing in the ACC, has left some feeling a little underwhelmed. Now that the 2023 season is over, everyone is looking ahead to see what Clemson might achieve in the upcoming 2024 season.

Clemson could look different in 2024 or look very similar. This team has an incredibly high ceiling, but the floor is similar to what we saw from the 2023 team.

With people looking toward 2024, USA TODAY Sports was the latest to do so with their way-too-early college football Top 25 for the 2024 season. Clemson landed just outside the Top 10 here, ranking No. 11.

Losing RB Will Shipley to the NFL makes it a little less likely the Clemson offense finally improves in 2024. Unproven backs like redshirt freshman Jarvis Green will have to step up and help returning QB Cade Klubnik, who should benefit from another year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. While questioning the offense, you have to like the pieces the Tigers bring back on defense, including veteran DB R.J. Mickens and two very promising DL in TJ Parker and Peter Woods. The Tigers kick off the season against Georgia but have a manageable schedule from there.

Somebody else will definitely have to step up, but losing Shipley isn’t as bad, considering Phil Mafah was the focal point of the Clemson offense down the stretch. Even so, I do understand where they’re coming from here.

It’s almost the same routine every offseason at this point. Clemson’s defense will be great, but what about the offense? Swinney and this staff need to end this narrative in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire