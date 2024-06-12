Clemson infielder announces his return to Tigers in social media post

Clemson infielder Andrew Ciufo has a message for Tiger fans: he’s coming back.

Ciufo announced in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he would be returning to the program for another season in 2025.

The 23-year-old batted .280 in 27 games as the team’s starting shortstop in 2024, tallying five extra base hits and 16 RBIs. He suffered a season-ending injury (torn ACL) in the Tigers’ 3-1 victory at Notre Dame on April 6.

A transfer from Georgetown, Ciufo hit a memorable walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning in a 5-4 victory over South Carolina on March 2 at Columbia’s Segra Park.

“I will be returning for the 2025 season!” CIufo wrote in his social media post. “Team 128 has unfinished business, and I am pumped to be a part of another special team.”

Clemson’s season ended Sunday in an 11-10 loss to the Florida Gators in the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

