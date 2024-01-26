Clemson hoping for rare win at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Few visiting teams are known for their success at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Clemson is no exception.

In fact, the Tigers (13-5 overall, 3-4 conference) will be looking to do something they have done only twice since the late 70s when they take the floor Saturday afternoon: earn a win on the Blue Devils’ storied home court.

Duke (14-4 overall, 5-2 conference) is ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. Clemson is unranked after having been as high as No. 16 in the polls at the start of the year.

While Clemson has had some sporadic success against Duke on the Tigers’ home court over the years, including two wins in the Blue Devils’ last three trips to Littlejohn Coliseum, they’ve won only twice at ‘Cameron’ since the dawn of the 80s.

This weekend, the Tigers are seeking their first win in Durham since Jan. 4, 1995. That season is infamous in Duke and ACC basketball lore because of how uncharacteristically woeful the Blue Devils were. They finished just 2-14 in ACC play, and coach Mike Krzyzewski stepped away from the team mid-season due to illness.

Not surprisingly, that was also the last time the Tigers swept both games from Duke in the regular season.

Clemson’s only other win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1980 was all the way back on Feb. 29, 1984. Before that, you’d have to travel even further back to 1978, two years before Krzyzewski began his 42-year run at Duke as a Hall of Fame coach.

More recently, Clemson defeated Duke in the two schools’ last meeting at Littlejohn in January of last year. PJ Hall scored 26 points to lift the Tigers to a 72-64 win in that contest. The last time Clemson visited Durham, they came up just short of an upset in Krzyzewski’s last season as coach with a 71-69 loss in 2022.

Duke leads the all-time series vs. Clemson, 102-31.

The Blue Devils defeated Louisville, 83-69, earlier this week. Clemson beat Florida State in the Tigers’ last contest on Jan. 20. Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire