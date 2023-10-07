Clemson Homecoming Game Captains Announced

The Clemson Football program has their Homecoming game today against Wake Forest and we are excited to see the Tigers back in Death Valley for another Homecoming.

With the big day, Clemson has announced their Homecoming captains against the Demon Deacons. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Trent Howard, junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., redshirt senior wide receiver Hamp Greene and fifth-year senior safety Jalyn Phillips have been honored as the Tigers’ captains today.

The Tigers are heavy favorites in this matchup and we are expecting a great Homecoming performance.

Clemson and Wake Forest’s ACC matchup kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. and will available for fans on ACC Network.

