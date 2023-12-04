Clemson hires two former Tennessee football assistant coaches

Clemson announced the hiring of two former Tennessee football assistant coaches on Monday.

Matt Luke will serve as Clemson’s offensive line coach, while Chris Rumph will be the Tigers’ defensive ends coach.

“Matt is exactly what we needed with his hire,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He brings an incredible résumé and a wealth of experience and has worked with a bunch of great coaches and players over his career. He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting. I have no doubt he will be a great addition.

“Chris really fits what I was looking for in this hire. “I wanted someone with NFL experience — and he certainly brings that — and I was looking for the right recruiting fit as someone who grew up in this state and played in this state. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time now and, honestly, he was a guy that almost came back a couple of other times over the years, but this is the right time and I’m excited to welcome him and Kila back and him continuing the great tradition we’ve had with our defensive ends.”

Luke assisted with Tennessee’s tight ends, offensive line and was recruiting coordinator from 2006-07. Rumph served as the Vols’ co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach from 2018-19.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire