Clemson headlines one of the weirdest AP Top 25s in NCAA history

Warning: This Associated Press preseason Top 25 may look a little different than you're used to.

Clemson was crowned the preseason No. 1 in a poll that features nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. The coronavirus has already taken its toll on an uncertain college football season. Here's a look at the full list.

Full Preseason AP Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

















































While the Ohio State Buckeyes just barely missed out on first overall (16 point differential) they, alongside 53 other Bowl Subdivision teams, will be eliminated from the Top 25 due to the postponements of their seasons. That leaves 76 FBS teams from which to choose.

This is the first time the No.18 North Carolina Tarheels have been ranked in the preseason since 2016, the first time since 2004 the No. 20 Minnesota Gophers have been ranked in preseason, and it is the No.19 Cincinnati Bearcats' first appearance in the preseason poll in program history. Plenty of other teams who don't usually crack the AP Top 25 could join them if the season is able to start. That remains an "if" even for the SEC, ACC and Big 12 programs that are continuing to practice and prepare and - for now - are intent on playing.

This ranking marks the 85th edition and it very well may be the most unforgettable.

