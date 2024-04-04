Clemson guard enters the transfer portal

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team’s dream run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end in the Elite 8 with a loss to Alabama, and with the season behind them, the offseason begins.

Like football, the transfer portal has become an even more integral part of college basketball. When the season concludes, players fly into the transfer portal as they look for perceived greener pastures.

Clemson is no different than others, with a Tigers’ guard entering the portal. According to reports, sophomore guard Josh Beadle has entered the transfer portal.

Participating in 32 games this past season, Beadle averaged 10.8 minutes per game, scoring 3.0 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field, 68.8 percent from the free-throw line, and 14.3% from the three-point line. In two seasons with the program, he averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, averaging 11.8 minutes in 65 games.

