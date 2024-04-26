Clemson guard enters the transfer portal, losses continue for the Tigers

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have been dealt hefty losses in the transfer portal, with another Tiger entering his name on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Clemson graduate transfer Alex Hemenway has entered the transfer portal. A long time Tiger, Hemenway spent five seasons at Clemson, averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

During the 2023-24 season, Hemenway averaged 5.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field. A solid contributor, Hemenway looks for opportunities elsewhere as his collegiate career comes nears its end.

He is the fourth Tiger to enter the transfer portal, joining Jack Clark, RJ Godfrey , and Josh Beadle.

