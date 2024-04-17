Clemson guard Chase Hunter enters his name for the 2024 NBA draft

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are losing one of their top players to the 2024 NBA draft.

Senior guard Chase Hunter took to social media Wednesday to announce that he will enter his name for the NBA draft, but maintain his eligibility. PJ Hall did the same thing last season, later opting to return for the another season with the Tigers. A smart decision from Hunter, who can see where he may land in the draft and make a decision on what is best for him.

Hunter was phenomenal for the Tigers this past season, especially in the tournament as they made their run to the Elite 8. He earned West All-Region Team honors as the Tigers’ clear top performer in March Madness. During the regular season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game, while adding in 0.3 blocks per game.

While he could depart for the NBA, there is still a chance he could return for one more season.

Thank You God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rauOloU9PR — Chase Hunter (@chunt3r2) April 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire