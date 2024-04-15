Clemson guard announces transfer to ACC school

After recently announcing entering the transfer portal, former Clemson guard Josh Beadle has announced his new team.

Following three seasons spent with Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers, Beadle is remaining in the ACC. Beadle is transferring to Boston College, where he will compete head to head with the Tigers in the 2024-25 season.

Participating in 32 games this past season, Beadle averaged 10.8 minutes per game, scoring 3.0 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field, 68.8 percent from the free-throw line, and 14.3% from the three-point line. In two seasons with the program, he averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, averaging 11.8 minutes in 65 games.

