Clemson great Lucas Glover just won his first PGA Tour event in 10 years

Greenville native and former Clemson great Lucas Glover pocketed his first PGA event victory in 10 years, winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois.

The 41-year-old, who played for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001 and was a three-time All American, shot 19-under for a four-round score of 265 for his fourth-ever tour win. The others came in 2005, 2009 and 2011.

Glover capped his performance by scoring 7-under 64 in the final round, a second-best mark after shooting 63 in the second round. His success comes with a $1.116 million payday from a $6.2 million overall purse and moves him to 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings with 500 points. He’s also now qualified for a spot in the 2022 Players, Masters and PGA Championship.

Glover came into the event after having three top 10 finishes in 24 events played this season.

He’ll take part this coming week in the British Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent, England.

Lucas Glover career PGA Tour wins

2021: John Deere Classic

2011: Wells Fargo Championship

2009: U.S. Open Championship

2005: FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort