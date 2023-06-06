Clemson gets commitment from top-ranked 2024 linebacker

Off-ball linebackers may not be as vital as they used to be. However, it never hurts to score an elite talent at any position. Clemson can attest to that, as yesterday they got a commitment from Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

Brown (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) announced the news on his Twitter account with the following graphic and statement

via @sammybrown_

“For the last two and a half years, I have been blessed with the privilege of building relationships with the finest men in college football. I’ve taken dozens of visits to great campuses across the country, spent many nights in conversation, and watched some incredible football games along the way. To all of you that have shared your lives with me, I am forever grateful and I will always cherish the opportunities you afforded me. Specifically to the head coaches and staffs, I appreciate everything y’all have done for me through this whole process. To choose one school from among the final 5 was a nearly impossible task as they are all top notch programs headed by incredible men. My family and I have spent many months in prayer, seeking God’s will for my life. With that being said, I know God’s plan for my life takes me to Clemson, South Carolina!! 100% COMMITTED TO TIGERS”

247Sports has Brown ranked No. 1 among linebackers in the class of 2024, as well as first overall in the state of Georgia and No. 5 nationally. He also had offers from 27 other programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Clemson’s class of 2024 now has nine hard commits and ranks No. 17 in the nation.

