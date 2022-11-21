Clemson gets commitment from 4-star DL Tomarrion Parker

Clemson University has started Thanksgiving week with a bang, securing the commitment of one of the best undecided defensive linemen in the recruiting class of 2023.

This morning Central (Ala.) defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker announced that he’s committed to Clemson.

The moment he made it official! 4-star DL Tomarrion Parker announces his commitment to #Clemson 🐅 pic.twitter.com/eAsLZ4iZnR — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 21, 2022

In his Junior year, Parker totaled 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. Parker (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) is now ranked No. 9 and No. 88 nationally.

He had offers from 25 other schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Parker becomes the 16th four-star recruit and 22nd hard commit for Clemson. The news pushed the Tigers to No. 9 in this recruiting cycle, less than one point behind No. 8 Florida.

