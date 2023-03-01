Clemson gets commitment from 4-star North Cobb RB David Eziomume

North Cobb (Ga.) four-star running back David Eziomume announced his commitment to Clemson this morning on Twitter.

Eziomume (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) had offers from 30 other programs, according to 247Sports. That list includes other regional schools like Georgia State and Georgia Tech, as well as national powerhouses like Florida State, Kentucky and USC.

Asked why he picked Clemson over his other offers, Eziomume told Jeremy Johnson at On3 that it felt like home.

“Every time that I walked on campus it was like home, I’ve been to Clemson before but it was different (on Jan. 28). Meeting everybody and seeing the new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and knowing the offense he runs. There’s so much to it. Your head coach is humble, he’s a great man and he’s talking to everybody. You can see the energy. He doesn’t put on an act.”

Eziomume was recruited by running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who played his college ball at Clemson before playing nine seasons in the NFL. He is ranked No. 27 at his position and No. 41 overall in the state of Georgia.

Clemson’s recruiting class of 2024 now has six members and ranks No. 10 in the nation.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports