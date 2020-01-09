Every NFL team will have questions that need answering this offseason, and in the case of the Chicago Bears, GM Ryan Pace needs to find an answer for the club's offensive line problem.

Gone is starting guard Kyle Long (retirement), and while Rashaad Coward was adequate while filling in for the injured veteran in 2019, the Bears are expected to at least bring in competition to start this offseason.

That competition may come via the 2020 NFL Draft, where Clemson's Josh Simpson was recently dubbed the perfect answer to Chicago's need at guard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though John Simpson has settled at left guard this season, he's lined up on both sides of the Clemson line. His versatility would be an added plus in case of injuries. At 6'4", 330 pounds, Simpson isn't going to impress with light feet, though he knows how to use his frame to wall off defenders. He can match power with stout defensive tackles and create openings for ball-carriers to follow his lead.

There's more work required to fix the Bears' offense than just an improvement at guard, but if Chicago doesn't get the offensive line figured out over the next few months, it won't matter who's playing quarterback or running back for Matt Nagy. They won't stand a chance under the constant pressure and disruption allowed by the front-five.

Bears fans will get a closer look at Simpson on Monday night when Clemson takes on LSU for the 2020 National Championship.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Clemson G John Simpson dubbed answer to Bears' O-line problem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago