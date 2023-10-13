Clemson’s freshmen class is making a significant impact at the halfway point of the season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did a phenomenal job recruiting for their 2023 class, and it shows with the way this group has been playing halfway through the season.

When you have freshmen come into a program and make an immediate impact like some of these guys have, it is a good sign of things to come. From top-tier recruits to recruits who flew under the radar, Clemson has had some unreal performances from their true freshmen.

On the defensive side of the ball, we’ve seen multiple freshmen step into an elite defense and make it that much better. The highlight has been defensive end T.J Parker, who could possibly be the most valuable player on this defense through six games. His four sacks this season pace the team, and the impact is clear whenever you see him on the field.

The most hyped recruit in the class, defensive tackle Peter Woods, may not be stuffing the stat sheet, but he is clearly a unique talent. Watching his tape, this guy is a presence on the defensive line, requiring immense attention from the opposing offensive line. He has been a perfect rotational piece playing with Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

In the secondary, we’ve seen safety Khalil Barnes make plays. He has a knack for causing a turnover, with an interception and two forced fumbles. At cornerback, Aveion Terrell has been quietly excellent when given runs.

The biggest surprise of all, however, comes on the offensive side of the ball with wide receiver Tyler Brown. From almost not being a Tiger to starting quarterback Cade Klubnik’s top target, Brown is arguably the most explosive player on this Clemson offense.

The future looks bright in Clemson.

