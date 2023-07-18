Clemson freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina expected to redshirt

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program haven’t landed a quarterback in the 2024 class, but according to Swinney, that is no problem.

During Tuesday’s Clemson media outing, Swinney discussed his future plans at quarterback with a QB room headlined by starter Cade Klubnik and highly touted freshman Christopher Vizzina who fans are incredibly excited to see in action.

However, the Tigers’ quarterback room is much deeper than just the two big names. Hunter Helms has been impressive all offseason and preseason, earning the second-string quarterback role, and Paul Tyson is a veteran who is fully capable under center. With how this quarterback room is set up, though nothing is certain, Swinney and the Tigers intend to redshirt Vizzina.

“We hope that [Christopher Vizzina] can be our ’23 signee and our ’24 signee if you will and it really kinda sets us up with a good situation with Cade being a junior and him being a redshirt freshman which tells you how we feel about CV. I think we got a great player right there,” Swinney said.

“Who know what’s going to happen, right? It rarely goes according to the script but that’s certainly something that we hope to be able to do and get some playing time, get him some experience. Helms and Paul have to really be able to bridge that gap for us.”

That is not a bad plan from the future Hall of Fame head coach; Vizzina redshirting makes sense for both the quarterback and the team. Swinney clearly has a plan for Vizzina, and the future looks bright for the young quarterback.

There are no guarantees this is how things play out, but that’s life.

