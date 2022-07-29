Clemson freshman linebacker details commitment and wanting ‘to be a sponge’

One of Clemson’s freshman linebackers is eager to learn everything he can in his first season as a Tiger.

As Clemson prepares for fall camp, TJ Dudley spoke at a Clemson NIL collective event on Sunday and expressed his excitement for the 2022 season.

“As far as camp, I’m looking forward to being a sponge and taking in all the knowledge from Trenton (Simpson), LaVonta (Bentley), Keith Maguire, people that have been in the system and been through it,” Dudley said.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Dudley said he is willing to play at any linebacker spot on the field, pointing to his versatility and leadership skills.

Meanwhile, when it came to choosing one of the 30 schools that offered him, Dudley said one of the biggest reasons he committed to Clemson was defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, who Dudley called “a genius in the film room.”

“Same thing with the linebackers, being a sponge to everything he says and learning from him because he has a lot of knowledge,” Dudley said.

A four-star recruit, Dudley was the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

After decommitting from Oregon last December, Dudley pledged his allegiance to the Tigers on National Signing Day in February.

Even with his high potential as a player, the Montgomery, Ala. product wasn’t just focused on football in his decision to commit to Clemson.

“It’s bigger than football,” Dudley said. “With P.A.W. Journey and things like that, it’ll really help you tap into other things because one day, football is not going to be there, and you never know when. It might be sooner or later than expected, so that’s one of the biggest reasons (I chose Clemson).”

List

Where does Clemson rank among the biggest college football brands?

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire