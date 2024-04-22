Clemson freshman defensive end announces transfer destination

Clemson freshman defensive end Adam Kissayi entered the transfer portal on Sunday and, on the same day, announced where he will be playing football in 2024.

The three-star defensive end committed to Clemson after de-committing from Minnesota, which was seemingly the incorrect decision for the young defender. Sometime later, before taking a snap in a Clemson uniform, Kissayi transferred to Minnesota, ending his time with the Tigers and giving Kissayi a new start with the Golden Gophers.

This is modern college football for ya.

Kissayi was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, viewed as a development piece for the Tigers with a 6-foot-8 frame. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Kissayi was the No. 38 edge and No. 563 overall player in his class. After being an early enrollee, Kissayi may not see much opportunity for him in Clemson’s stacked defensive line unit.

