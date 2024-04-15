Clemson freshman Aidan Knaak named ACC Pitcher of the Week for second straight week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

It marked the second week in a row Knaak earned ACC weekly honors. He became the first Tiger pitcher to earn ACC weekly honors twice in one year since 2016 (Pat Krall) and the first Tiger pitcher to earn ACC weekly honors in back-to-back weeks since 2005 (Josh Cribb).

Knaak pitched another masterpiece in Clemson’s 7-0 win over NC State on Sunday. In 8.0 innings pitched, he allowed just two hits (both infield singles), no runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Knaak, who threw 97 pitches (71 strikes), faced just two batters over the minimum.

It was the longest outing of his career and tied his career high for strikeouts. He retired the first 14 batters of the game before surrendering an infield single in the fifth inning. He also did not allow a baserunner past second base and allowed only one past first base.

On the season, he is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA, .201 opponents’ batting average and 67 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53.1 innings pitched over nine starts.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire