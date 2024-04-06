Clemson forward enters the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are losing another player to the transfer portal after the Tigers’ historic run to the Elite 8.

After one season with the program, forward Jack Clark enters the transfer portal and moves on from the program. The graduate transfer joined Clemson ahead of the 2023-24 season after spending for years at La Salle and the 2022-23 season with the NC State Wolfpack.

During his lone season with the Tigers, Clark averaged 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 39.8 percent from the field, 30.2 percent from 3, and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line in 25 appearances (17 starts).

We will monitor Clark’s situation closely as we await to see what team he ends up with.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire