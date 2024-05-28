How Clemson football's Wade Woodaz is mastering new position under coach Dabo Swinney

CLEMSON — Wade Woodaz was thrown into the fire last year ahead of the Gator Bowl against Kentucky.

After Jeremiah Trotter Jr. declared for the NFL draft, the Florida native was tasked to play middle linebacker for the first time. In his first two seasons with Clemson football, he played only outside linebacker but received his first in-season middle linebacker reps leading up to the bowl game.

"It was weird as my first game in a new position, and I just felt free," said Woodaz, who recorded four tackles (one for loss) in the Tigers' victory. "I was running around having fun like playing the game I've always had. I didn't feel tense at all, and I just had a mindset going into the game (of) just running around and hitting people."

Now, the junior is seeking mastery over the position as a full-time starter. He commanded the middle throughout spring practices, and it has become one of his favorite positions.

Woodaz says he can rotate among all three linebacker positions, but the middle allows him to be the quarterback of the defense, relaying plays to his teammates, adjusting the defensive line when needed and working closer to the field. The other outside linebacker positions play more toward the boundary and have different responsibilities in pass coverage and run support.

Playing in the middle also lets Woodaz showcase his leadership. Despite starting in six games in his first two seasons, where he logged 48 tackles (11.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks), two pass deflections and two interceptions in 27 games, he has always been a vocal leader, dating back to his time at Jesuit (Fla.) High School. He just couldn’t show it in games because of the players in front of him on the depth chart.

"He's always been well beyond his years from a knowledge standpoint, but he just needs the repetitions to do it at the (middle) position," defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. "He's always been a vocal leader guy as well, so he's really comfortable out there setting the front and no mental errors or any issues from that standpoint."

Now, with two years of experience and an entire spring, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker has built his cachet with his coaches and teammates and is confident in his abilities to command a defense. With Trotter's departure, Woodaz will play alongside Barrett Carter in Clemson's 4-2-5 scheme this season, which sets up the Florida native for a breakout year.

"We know what we have in Barrett and Woodaz," coach Dabo Swinney said. "We're really, really confident in those two guys."

Woodaz showed a glimpse of his progression at middle linebacker in Clemson's spring game, recording a team-high eight tackles. He displayed the IQ, size and athleticism that allowed him to track the ball quickly and make plays. His ascension will be crucial not only to help the unit that ranked No. 8 in total defense in college football last season but to replace the production of Trotter, who led the team in tackles and tied for the most sacks.

"He's definitely had to step up with the departure of (Trotter), but he's embraced that role, he's grown into it and he's really showing that he's going to be a vital piece to this team and vital leader," Carter said.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.

