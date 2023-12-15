Clemson football's Will Shipley continues to ponder leap to NFL or return to Tigers

CLEMSON – Will Shipley continues to search for an answer that’s keeping him at bay – namely, should he enter the 2024 NFL Draft or return for a final season at Clemson?

“I’m in a stalemate with myself right now,” Shipley said Thursday following Clemson’s third practice for the upcoming Gator Bowl. “I’m just trying to make that decision and see it clear.”

This much is certain: The junior running back will play against Kentucky when the Tigers (8-4) and Wildcats (7-5) tangle in Jacksonville on Dec. 29 (noon, ESPN).

“I knew that I wanted to play in the bowl game, there was no doubt,” Shipley said. “I wanted to get out there with my boys at least one more time, finish the season on a high note with five wins in a row.”

A career-capping fifth consecutive victory would indeed be meaningful for the versatile Shipley, who began winning fans not long after casting his lot with the Tigers out of Weddington High School near Charlotte exactly three years ago Saturday.

He’s since rushed for 2,718 yards and 31 touchdowns, including a celebrated highlight-reel 25-yard score on which he hurdled a Louisville defender in 2022, snagged 83 receptions and averaged 25.3 yards on 32 career kickoff returns.

BACK IN ACTION: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney expects wide receiver Antonio Williams to play in Gator Bowl

If the Gator Bowl is indeed his final college game, NFL scouts will covet the versatility flashed by the first player in ACC history to be named first-team All-ACC in three categories – running back, all-purpose and specialist.

Either way, Shipley is looking forward to the next couple of weeks.

“Me personally I’m just so excited to get out there,” Shipley said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be my last opportunity or not, so I’m going to make the absolute most of it, soak it all in and try to make the biggest impact I can.

“For my family and I, it’s something that we wish we could have an answer, but it just hasn’t come to me.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Stay or go? Clemson football's Will Shipley facing career decision