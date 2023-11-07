Clemson football's offensive line had surprising success vs. Notre Dame. Now the Tigers must build on it

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney felt great about the offensive line's depth before this season. At least he said he did. Clemson football's coaches and players lauded the line and said they felt they could rotate 10 guys during a game and not see much drop-off.

But once the season began and injuries and losses started piling up, the picture changed. The offensive line was a problem that affected the rest of the offense, and the rotation of players looked less like an advantage and more like a struggle to find what would work to plug holes.

Against Notre Dame, the Tigers were down three offensive linemen: veteran right guard Walker Parks, who had been out since after Week 2, left tackle Collin Sadler and left guard Marcus Tate. So in came freshman Harris Sewell at right guard in his first career start, which allowed Tristan Leigh to go to left tackle and Trent Howard to go to left guard for his first career start. Clemson cobbled together a line — and it worked.

The Tigers had one of their better offensive line performances of the season, and it unlocked the offense. Running back Phil Mafah put up a career-high 186 yards on 36 carries, the latter of which tied the program record. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was sacked only once. It was not a perfect game for the offense, especially in the second half, but it was enough to beat the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish and avoid sinking below .500.

The blocking was simply better than it had been in weeks. Clemson's 176 yards rushing were more than it had in the prior two games combined.

Part of the surprising improvement was a shift to primarily zone blocking. Clemson had been trying to make a lot of guard-tackle pulling work for much of the season, but with a line lacking in depth, the coaches opted to simplify things.

"My big thing this week was, if we can just get a hat on a hat, we're going to have a chance," Swinney said Saturday. "We had a good plan, and the guys executed it well."

You might not see the same dedication to zone blocking in the coming weeks as Clemson showed Saturday: Swinney said those decisions are made week to week based on personnel and opponents.

But there's also something to be said for the offensive line "playing pissed off," as Klubnik said Monday. He called it the best game he'd seen by a front five and credited their "wanting it more" with the success. It's been a maligned group all season as the offense has sputtered, and it found something in a huge moment. Now, it has to keep that alive.

Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) expects to have Sadler back Saturday (noon ET, ABC) against Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2), but Parks and Tate will be out for the remainder of the regular season. There's a possibility Tate could return for a bowl.

Getting Sadler back will help, as it gives Clemson options for where to play him and Leigh. Howard and Sewell proved themselves worthy in their first starts, but where and how they go forward will be key.

Games really are won in the trenches, and Clemson got a win there when it desperately needed one. Now, for the Tigers want to finish the season strong offensively, they'll need to sustain some success on the line.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Howard said after the win. "I think the biggest thing is momentum, and we got some momentum today."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

