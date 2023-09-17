Clemson football's offense starts well, finishes less so in blowout win over FAU

CLEMSON — Clemson football's first half against FAU on Saturday might have been its best so far. The No. 22 Tigers looked solid on both sides of the ball early in their 48-14 win over the Owls.

The Tigers (2-1) scored on four of their six drives in the first half. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 13-for-17 with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and 148 yards through the air at the break. FAU (1-2) had yet to score, and the defense had a pair of interceptions.

The third quarter was a different story, at least on the offensive side. Clemson went three-and-out on its first two drives of the second half, then turned it over on downs in four plays on its third drive.

Thankfully for the Tigers, they had built a big enough lead with their strong first half, and the defense was playing so well that the slow-down didn't come back to bite them. By the fourth quarter, the reserves were in, and Clemson cruised to its second win.

Big career firsts for Clemson freshmen

A few Clemson freshmen made the highlight reel on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Tyler Brown had his first career touchdown on Clemson's first drive. The Greenville High School alumnus caught a 30-yard pass from Klubnik for the score.

Brown did have a costly mistake in the second half when he muffed a punt, but the Owls didn't capitalize on it. He later added a 44-yard punt return and another receiving touchdown to his stat line.

MORE: Inside the workouts that got Greenville's Tyler Brown on the field as Clemson football freshman

Khalil Barnes, who started at nickelback in place of an injured Andrew Mukuba for the second straight week, had his first career interception in the first quarter. It was the Tigers' second interception of the game, following a pick-six by Nate Wiggins on FAU's opening drive. Barnes' pick set up a Clemson touchdown.

Defensive end T.J. Parker had his first career sack in the second quarter. FAU starting quarterback Casey Thompson had left the game with an apparent leg injury. Backup Daniel Richardson entered the game, and on his second play, Parker brought him down for a loss of nine yards.

Kicking struggles re-emerge

One freshman who didn't have his best night: kicker Robert Gunn III. He had struggled in the Tigers' opener against Duke, when he went 0-for-2 on field goals. He had both a 41-yard attempt and a 23-yard attempt blocked in the loss. After the game, coach Dabo Swinney said it was a matter of Gunn's kicks being too low.

He didn't have any misses in the Tigers' Week 2 game vs. Charleston Southern, but the problems re-appeared against FAU. Gunn missed an extra point on Clemson's second touchdown. In the second quarter, he missed a 31-yard field goal attempt.

Up next

Clemson hosts No. 3 Florida State on Saturday (noon ET, ABC).

